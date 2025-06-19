Tenant slams Bengaluru’s 6-month deposit rule: 'That's why people want to buy'

A Bengaluru-based tenant has voiced his displeasure with the city’s renting norms that require people to deposit six months of rent as security deposit. In a Reddit post shared two days ago, the disgruntled tenant said he understood why people prefer to buy rather than rent houses. The post has renewed the debate around renting vs buying. A Bengaluru tenant rants about renting norms that require six months' deposit (AFP)

“Tired of flat owners”

In his post, the man explained that he recently moved from one location in Bengaluru to another. The experience made him realise why people prefer to buy houses and avoid renting.

He ranted about Bengaluru homeowners taking six months of rent as deposit as well as advance rent. Not satisfied with this, they later make excuses to avoid paying back the security amount, the tenant claimed.

“Tired of flat owners specially in Bangalore. Recently relocated to another location in Bangalore itself. First they take 6 months deposit and advance rent. When you want to vacate tell that we want to change everything as you have made things old,” he wrote, adding: “Don't even have the intention to pay deposit amount even after deducting high maintenance charges.”

Renting vs buying

The man further claimed that even people staying in a particular city on a short-term basis prefer to buy rather than rent, simply to avoid dealing with homeowners.

“That's why even people with short term stay in city wants to buy flat and move out of these extortion. I don't think here anybody sees flat as investment,” he concluded.

His post sparked a discussion about Bengaluru real estate and the benefits of buying a property.

“Yes, forget the deposit... They will use that deposit and renovate their house which is our money. Pure torture,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“So true! Best thing to do is stop paying rent once you decide to vacate I guess - 1/2 months so that you can at least be ok when deposit doesn’t come back. Or not give keys back until you see deposit in account,” another agreed.

“Exactly. Mental peace and energy saved with owning a flat is priceless,” a third person added.