Text exchange between Class 8 student and teacher raises debate over maintaining boundaries

A text conversation between a class 8 student and his teacher has gone viral on social media. The conversation, which shows the student talking about his workout routine with his teacher, has gathered mixed reactions from Redditors. The student was seen texting about his workout with the teacher.(Reddit)

The conversation between the two shows a class 8 student sharing his ab workout. On a piece of paper, the child wrote down different exercises such as crunches, high knees, planks, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, and more. Below the list, he also mentioned that he had become more muscular due to the exercises, which is evident from wearing a T-shirt that is two sizes larger.

To this, his teacher's response was, "Oh, congratulations". (Also Read: Teacher sleeps in classroom while primary school students fan her in UP. Watch viral video)

While sharing the snapshot of the conversation, the Redditor informed that this conversation happened between their cousin who is a teacher and her student. They also shared that the student often messages the teacher regarding various things. "I have told her not to reply to him at all. But, I don't know, she told me ki woh gussa ho jayga (she told me that he will get angry," added the Redditor.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 28. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,200 upvotes. Numerous people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Ask your cousin to establish some boundaries."

Another person added, "Your cousin can get into trouble. I don't think you or she knows that part. That's why she is even replying to him."

"Brother, Ask your cousin to stop chatting with that idiot and complain to his parents...I know their mentality very well; my friend was just like him. He might be telling his friends that 'madam k saath uski setting hai' and all," commented someone else.

A fourth said, "Your cousin should talk to his parents. This is not normal in any circumstance. (Every psychotic story starts with a harmless-looking predator and a weak-looking prey)."