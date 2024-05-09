The new Swiss Army Knife will not have this relevant feature, CEO says it is in ‘early stages of development’

The Swiss Army Knife is known worldwide for its incredible features. However, the makers of this tool are now working on a new version which won't have a blade. CEO Carl Elsener Jr. told Swiss media outlet Blick that he is concerned over the increasingly strict regulations on knives in many markets. Snapshot of a Swiss Army Knife.

Speaking to CNN, a spokesperson for Swiss firm Victorinox said, "We are in the early stages of developing pocket tools without blades. With innovation at the core of our brand, we are constantly listening to our consumers and their needs and acknowledge that there is an appetite for the functionality, versatility, and craftsmanship the Swiss Army Knife is known for in more specialized fields and situations."'

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Elsener himself cited the laws of the United Kingdom, which the government is considering enacting due to growing concerns about the incidence of knife crime. Elsener stated that the company is developing new tools for particular sports or outdoor activities, including cycling, and underlined the fact that knives are viewed as weapons rather than tools in some nations, reported CNN.

He told the news outlet, "In England or certain Asian countries, you are sometimes only allowed to carry a knife if you need to have it to do your job or operate outdoors. In the city, however, when you go to school, to the cinema, or to go shopping, carrying pocketknives is severely restricted."

He further added, "I have a cool tool for cyclists in mind. We already have a tool specifically for golfers in our range. Cyclists probably need special tools, but not necessarily a blade."

Karl Elsener established the Victorinox in 1884, and it has been passed down throughout generations. The company has introduced new product lines in recent years, including socks, watches, and fragrances, in an effort to offset the effects of the Swiss franc.