Thief breaks into shop but rethinks his actions after deity’s picture falls to ground: ‘Hriday parivartan’

A video circulating on social media has left users both amazed and puzzled, as it appears to show a thief having a sudden change of heart upon encountering a God’s image inside a shop. The clip, which has gone viral, captures the moment when a man, seemingly attempting to rob a store, notices a framed picture of a deity that has fallen. Instead of continuing with his act, he gently picks up the photo, worships it, and then reportedly leaves the shop. A thief saw a god's photo fall in a shop, worshipped it, and reportedly left.(Instagram)

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘ghantaa’ and has sparked widespread reactions online. According to a report by Times Now, the footage shows the man entering the shop and stopping in front of the deity’s image. However, while the text overlay on the video suggests that he left the shop, this part is not visible in the footage.

Watch the clip here:

A ‘sign’ or mere coincidence?

The text on the viral video reads: "A thief was trying to enter the shop. He then saw a God’s photo which fell down, calmly picked it up, worshipped it, and left the shop." The caption of the post further emphasises the moment by stating, "It’s a sign."

The clip has since gained massive traction, amassing thousands of likes, comments, and shares. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims associated with it.

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Social media users have flooded the comments section with a mix of admiration, amusement, and scepticism.

One user wrote, “This is incredible. Faith really changes people in unexpected ways!”

Another remarked, “Well, at least he has some morals. But what about the shopkeeper’s safety?”

A sceptical viewer commented, “How do we know he really left? The video doesn’t show that part.”

Someone else joked, “God saved the shop, but what if he went on to rob another place?”

Another netizen noted, “Maybe he thought it was a warning and didn’t want to take the risk!”