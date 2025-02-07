Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Thief breaks into shop but rethinks his actions after deity’s picture falls to ground: ‘Hriday parivartan’

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 07, 2025 05:43 PM IST

A viral video showed a thief worshipping a fallen god’s photo before reportedly leaving the shop.

A video circulating on social media has left users both amazed and puzzled, as it appears to show a thief having a sudden change of heart upon encountering a God’s image inside a shop. The clip, which has gone viral, captures the moment when a man, seemingly attempting to rob a store, notices a framed picture of a deity that has fallen. Instead of continuing with his act, he gently picks up the photo, worships it, and then reportedly leaves the shop.

A thief saw a god's photo fall in a shop, worshipped it, and reportedly left.(Instagram)
A thief saw a god's photo fall in a shop, worshipped it, and reportedly left.(Instagram)

(Also read: Thief stuffs woman’s underwear into his pants, returns it after spotting CCTV: ‘Disgusting’)

The video was shared on the Instagram page ‘ghantaa’ and has sparked widespread reactions online. According to a report by Times Now, the footage shows the man entering the shop and stopping in front of the deity’s image. However, while the text overlay on the video suggests that he left the shop, this part is not visible in the footage.

Watch the clip here:

A ‘sign’ or mere coincidence?

The text on the viral video reads: "A thief was trying to enter the shop. He then saw a God’s photo which fell down, calmly picked it up, worshipped it, and left the shop." The caption of the post further emphasises the moment by stating, "It’s a sign."

The clip has since gained massive traction, amassing thousands of likes, comments, and shares. However, HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video or the claims associated with it.

Netizens react with mixed feelings

Social media users have flooded the comments section with a mix of admiration, amusement, and scepticism.

One user wrote, “This is incredible. Faith really changes people in unexpected ways!”

Another remarked, “Well, at least he has some morals. But what about the shopkeeper’s safety?”

(Also read: ‘Next level chor hai bhai’: Thief hangs from moving train’s window, eats. Watch)

A sceptical viewer commented, “How do we know he really left? The video doesn’t show that part.”

Someone else joked, “God saved the shop, but what if he went on to rob another place?”

Another netizen noted, “Maybe he thought it was a warning and didn’t want to take the risk!”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On