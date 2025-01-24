‘Next level chor hai bhai’: Thief hangs from moving train’s window, eats. Watch

A video of a man hanging from the window of a moving train has surfaced on social media. As per the Instagram user who posted the video, the man is a thief who got caught in the perilous situation while trying to escape. Allegedly, he jumped onto the moving train from another one by mistake. A thief hanging from a moving train. (Instagram/@travel_with_ahmad0)

A digital content creator who goes by travel_with_ahmad0 shared the video. “Zindagi se pyaar nhi hai (He doesn’t love his life),” the digital creator wrote while posting the video.

What does the video show?

In the clip, a man is seen hanging outside a moving train, holding onto the bars of a window. An individual off-camera explains that the man ended up in this situation after jumping from another train. The person claims that the man had been hanging on to the train for over an hour.

As the video progresses, he is seen reaching for something kept on a window seat and eating it. The clip further captures passengers inside the train taking pictures and videos of the thief.

Take a look at the video:

Many reacted to the video using humour. An individual wrote, “Next level chor hai bha.” Another added, “Chor pro max hai ye.” A few reacted to the video using surprised emoticons.

A few, however, criticised the passengers on the train. They were slammed for recording videos instead of stopping the train to help the thief. They expressed that people should have pulled the alarm chain to notify the authorities. Someone expressing that thought wrote, “What is wrong with you guys? You are recording and not pulling the emergency alarm?”