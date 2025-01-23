Delhi man with 16 theft cases arrested for robbing three houses to fund Mahakumbh trip

A Delhi man was arrested for stealing jewellery and valuables from three houses in Dabri’s Rajpuri area. The accused, identified as Arvind alias Bhola, committed the thefts to fund a trip to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with his friends. 97.3 million devotees take holy dip at Sangam in first 11 days(ANI)

During questioning, Arvind confessed to committing the thefts on January 17. He revealed that he and his friends had planned to attend the Mahakumbh but lacked the financial resources for the trip. Arvind comes from a financially struggling family—his father is a labourer, his mother works as a domestic helper, and he has seven siblings.

Police investigations revealed that Arvind has a history of theft and burglary, with 16 cases registered against him since his first arrest in 2020. According to officials, he turned to crime due to poverty and to sustain his drug addiction.

Stolen items have been recovered, and further investigations are underway to identify any connections to other crimes in the area.

Slingshot gang robs jewellery worth ₹ 1 crore

In a separate incident, two robbers from the infamous “slingshot gang” snatched a bag containing jewellery worth ₹1 crore at a busy traffic intersection in Bharat Nagar.

The victim, Vijay Verma, a jeweller from Karol Bagh, was heading home with his son and driver when two men on a scooter started following them. At a red light near Lakshmibai College, the pillion rider used a slingshot to smash the car window and stole the bag.

The police have registered a case and are analysing CCTV footage to trace the suspects. The slingshot gang is notorious for similar robberies across Delhi, and efforts are ongoing to locate them.

