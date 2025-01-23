Mahakumbh offers fresh hope for differently abled with free limbs, treatment

Pilgrims are flocking to Maha Kumbh to take the holy dip in Sangam but several differently abled people have a different reason to visit Prayagraj -- free treatment and fitment of artificial limbs. Mahakumbh 2025 Live: Devotees during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela festival, in Prayagraj. UP govt said that pilgrim footfall crossed 6 crore people in two days.(MahaaKumbh)

Nestled in the midst of tents of various sects and religious groups is a camp by Naravan Seva Sansthan, a Jaipur-based charitable organisation working for the differently-abled. The doctors at the camp are busy attending the ‘divyang’ visitors while a team is taking measurements for prosthesis or artificial limbs.

The sansthan is known for its philanthropic services in treatment and rehabilitation of polio-affected people.

Jaishankar Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Balia whose both legs had to be amputated two years back following a severe infection is at the Kumbh with hope for a new lease of life.

"Life has not been the same after I lost both my legs. I walk using crutches. Doctors suggested that I can use artificial limbs but they are expensive, not something I can afford. When we got to know that they will be available for free here, I and my family decided to visit Kumbh. We will also take the dip," he told PTI.

Kumar’s measurements have already been taken and his fitment will be prepared at a fabrication unit set up at the camp.

"I have been asked to wait for 10 days and the limbs will be fitted. Till then, I am taking physiotherapy, which is also being done free of cost at the camp," he said.

Maha Kumbh, a mega-religious event organised every 12 years, is being held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days. More than eight crore pilgrims have so far taken a holy dip at the Sangam.

According to Krunal Chaudhary, a Prosthetic Orthopedic specialist at the camp, a team of 50 including doctors, physiotherapy specialists, prosthetics specialists, fabrication team with technicians has been deployed at the Kumbh.

"The cost of an artificial limb comes out to be around ₹90,000. There are several groups which offer these at subsidised costs but we are offering it free of cost. That is our way of doing our bit at the Kumbh, which is believed to be a sacred place," he told PTI.

"So far, we have taken measurements of over 50 differently-abled people and they are being provided either artificial limbs or calipers, a type of mobility device that help people with motor disabilities walk. We are also asking them to stay here so they get used to the artificial device and we are training them in using them smoothly," he added.

Chaudhary informed that when Kumbh ends a tricycle distribution drive will also be conducted for the differently-abled.

"It is believed that whatever is done at the Kumbh, there is lot of religious or spiritual merit in it. This is why we see hundreds of langars and community kitchens offering free food. This is our way of contributing to the spiritual event. We are not even checking whether a person can afford the treatment or limb fitment. For us everybody is same and will get free treatment here," said Jeetu, a prosthetic technician.

Special toilets at key locations for divyang, ramps at railway ticket counters and other important offices, braille signboards for visually impaired pilgrims, golf carts and e-rickshaws, are among the various measures taken by the administration for the differently abled pilgrims.