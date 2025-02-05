Disgusting act caught on cam: Man stuffs stolen underwear into his pants, returns woman’s lingerie after spotting CCTV

In a series of videos that has shocked viewers, a man was spotted stealing lingerie from a drying rack. The incident, captured on CCTV, also shows the alleged thief later returning the clothing pieces, reportedly after noticing the camera recording his acts. The videos have sparked widespread anger among social media users, with many demanding proper punishment. A man puts a woman’s underwear into his pants and later returns the lingerie. (Facebook/Elyvi Lim)

Facebook user Elyvi Lim from Singapore shared the videos, adding that the incident disgusted her. She wrote that she didn’t realise why her lingerie kept missing and installed CCTV to find out. That is when she allegedly spotted the man stealing her undergarments.

“This has been going on for some time until I realised it,” she wrote, urging people to contact her if they identify the man in the video. She added, “This M* realised it's a CCTV and hung my things back.”

In one of the videos, the man is seen walking towards a drying rack. He then picks up something, puts it inside his pants, and walks away. While going back, he notices the camera. Another footage captures him peeping from behind a door while looking towards the camera. The third clip captures him walking back to the drying rack.

The videos made their way onto other social media platforms.

What did social media say?

An Instagram user, reacting to a clip shared on the platform, wrote, “I dried three sets of my undergarments outside the apartment, very new, and in the mid-day, those are gone. Since then, I have never dried my undergarments outside. One day, a man also tried to steal my husband's Burberry T-shirt, and I knocked at my glass door while holding my phone. I taped him, and he ran. Not that, my plants were stolen too.”

Another added, “Ew, he put it down there and took it out to put back. Omg, imagine the owner didn’t know and wore it.” A third expressed, “I will bin it away; it's very disgusting.”

According to a local media outlet, a 27-year-old man was detained in connection with the incident. The local police are now investigating the incident.