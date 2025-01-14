London goes pants-less: UK residents ride the train in underwear for 'No Trousers Tube Day'

Londoners shed their trousers and braved the cold as they travelled in their underwear on the London Underground rail to celebrate the annual 'No Trousers Tube Ride'. People dressed in suits and shirts but wearing nothing on their legs other than underwear and shoes were seen flooding the underground trains, smiling as they greeted each other. With no trousers to wear, the participants went creative and chose colourful underwear to show off to their fellow travellers.(Instagram/thearchbishopofbanterbury)

Crowds gathered at Waterloo station and people were seen walking down escalators, taking selfies on the platform or posing inside train as they showcased an array of underwear styles and colours.

With no trousers to wear, the participants went creative and chose colourful underwear to show off to their fellow travellers who were smiling and laughing. Many of them tried to infuse personality into their attire, wearing anything from a tuxedo top to trench coats to a bright orange puffer jacket along with beanies and scarves.

Take a look at photo here:

What is No Trousers Tube Day?

The event is organised every year by Improv Everywhere, is a comedic performance art group from in New York City with the slogan "We Cause Scenes". The group is known to carry out elaborate pranks in public places.

The first No Trousers Tube Day began in New York in 2002 and is now organised in as many as sixty cities. The event is organised each year in January.

The first No Pants Subway Ride began with seven people in 2002 on the New York City Subway. In 2006, 150 people participated in New York City and eight of them were handcuffed for disorderly conduct.

The event organisers instructed participants to dress in “pants as normal or low-key as possible, so it looks like you’ve just forgotten your trousers”.

"I'm very happy to see the tradition live on. It's meant to be a bit of harmless fun," one man told BBC.

"Certainly, we are living in a climate where people like to have culture war fights and my rule in New York was always that my goal is to amuse other people, to give people a laugh. It's not to be provocative or to irritate someone so hopefully the spirit of that continues," said another.

