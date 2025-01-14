TikTok being sold to Elon Musk? MrBeast joins the bid: ‘Okay, fine, I’ll buy it’

A report suggesting that China might sell TikTok’s U.S. operations to Elon Musk ignited a storm on social media. TikTok dismissed the claim as “pure fiction,” yet online platforms are abuzz with reactions. The report, initially published by Bloomberg, indicated that Chinese officials had explored a scenario where Musk’s X platform could take over TikTok’s U.S. operations. This consideration reportedly hinged on whether the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a potential ban on TikTok unless its American assets were sold by January 19. TikTok dismissed the claim as "pure fiction."(X)

TikTok swiftly denied the claims, labelling them as unfounded. “We can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction,” a spokesperson told BBC News.

Many social media users flocked to X, with some expressing relief, one saying, “Thank God,” while another called it “Finally some good news.” Even YouTuber MrBeast joined the conversation, joking, “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.”

A user wrote, “Well what are we doing to save it then.”

Another added, “Why I have a feeling Elon is gonna buy it anyway.”

However, not all users shared the same sentiment.

A user wrote, “We rather the app be banned than Elon taking it over. We already saw how he made Twitter go downhill….”

Another added, “If elon has both twitter and tiktok thats it .. he will the internet”

Tiktok's existence in US hangs in balance

Reportedly, national security concerns remain at the forefront of this issue, with the Biden administration contending that TikTok could be leveraged by the Chinese government for espionage or political manipulation. TikTok has repeatedly denied these allegations, arguing that such a ban would infringe upon First Amendment rights in the U.S.

The situation took another twist as former President Donald Trump, set to return to office on January 20, urged the Supreme Court to delay its decision. Trump’s legal team indicated that he opposes an outright ban and prefers addressing the matter through political channels. Speculation intensified after Trump reportedly met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago estate in December.

In Congress, bipartisan calls to extend the January 19 deadline are gaining traction. Lawmakers, including Senator Edward Markey and Representative Ro Khanna, have pressed the Biden administration to allow more time for negotiations, reported the BBC.