‘Did she win a game?’ Netizens joke after YouTuber MrBeast announces engagement to content creator Thea Booysen

After MrBeast, the American YouTube sensation known for his extravagant challenges and philanthropy, announced his engagement to fellow YouTuber Thea Booysen, social media erupted with a blend of humour, critique, and congratulations. Several netizens quickly turned the news into a playground for jokes and speculation, with many quipping about the absence of a signature MrBeast-style challenge in the proposal. Mr Beast got engaged to Thea Booysen recently.

One user, in the commens section on Instagram, cheekily asked if Thea had “won a game” to earn the ring, while another lamented, “She had just to say yes or no? No challenge and 15 minigames before all of that?” MrBeast, ever ready with a witty reply, responded, “The challenge is now she has to spend 80 years with me, haha.”

The comments didn’t stop there; debates over the engagement ring’s size and cost also took centre stage, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Bro is a billionaire but got her an $800 ( ₹68,531) stuller solitaire. I'm speechless,” wrote one user, sharing a screenshot of a similar ring from a jewellery store.

Despite the playful criticism, fans largely expressed their excitement and best wishes for the couple.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he proposed to Thea on Christmas Day in an intimate, family-filled moment. The YouTuber later shared a series of heartwarming photographs on Instagram, capturing what he described as his “biggest collaboration yet.” In the images, the couple wore matching Christmas sweaters and were surrounded by loved ones during their engagement celebration.

In an exclusive interview with People, the 26-year-old shed light on the details of the proposal, which was thoughtfully orchestrated to include both his and Thea’s families. “My family flew out from South Africa for Christmas, and we were going to do Christmas at our house, so both families were here,” Booysen shared. She recounted how the proposal unfolded: “We were opening presents, and then for the very last present, he asked me to close my eyes because it was a surprise.” MrBeast added his signature touch of humour and suspense by “intentionally dropping a large box to make noise before presenting the real gift — the ring.” As Thea opened her eyes, Jimmy was on one knee, asking her to marry him.

The couple is eyeing on a wedding "somewhere on an island far away from just about everybody," opting for an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.

Known for his extravagant gestures, many fans had expected MrBeast to propose in a grand, public event, perhaps at the Super Bowl or one of his iconic challenge videos. Instead, he surprised everyone by opting for a private and heartfelt moment. “My friends thought I’d propose in a huge, public way, but I wanted it to be the complete opposite—something personal and special,” he explained.

Jimmy and Thea’s love story began when they met through a mutual friend during his tour in South Africa. Initially, Thea thought their connection might be fleeting, but Jimmy’s persistence proved otherwise. Their bond deepened through months of long-distance communication, and Thea fell for his “mind, drive, and character.” They began dating after his return to South Africa, and their relationship continued to flourish. MrBeast proposed shortly after Thea earned her master’s degree in neuropsychology, marking another milestone in their journey together. In my mind, we're already married. We're already on the same page about these things. We talk about children, how we're going to live together when we're 70 years old… this was just another step in the process," Thea said.

The engagement announcement also caught the attention of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, who commented on the post, “Wohooo Congratulations ” adding a touch of international celebrity cheer to the occasion.

Thea Booysen, a South African author and content creator, hails from Cape Town. She has built a strong following through her online presence and academic work. Booysen holds degrees in psychology and law from Stellenbosch University, along with a master's degree in neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. Her YouTube channel, "More Than Human," explored psychological topics.

As the couple embarks on this new chapter, it’s clear that their story has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. Whether through jokes, heartfelt congratulations, or lighthearted critiques, social media’s reaction reflects the widespread affection and intrigue surrounding MrBeast and Thea’s relationship.