Thief's quick heist in Jodhpur restaurant caught on camera, police on the hunt. Watch

The Jodhpur Police have been actively searching for a highly elusive thief who skillfully absconded with a man's mobile phone from a restaurant. The authorities were promptly alerted to the situation following the widespread circulation of a CCTV video capturing the thief's daring act. Snapshot of the thief picking the phone. (X/@abesalleteritho)

The video captures the man entering a restaurant and discreetly seating himself at a table behind two unsuspecting customers. As the customers engage in their conversation, the thief, with a quick glance around, seizes the opportunity to snatch the phone. (Also Read: Shahdara police recover 215 stolen mobile phones worth ₹40L)

Take a look at the video here:

This video was posted on May 26. Since being posted, it has gained over 1,000 views. Many people also liked the video.

The official X handle of DCP East Jodhpur said that the "concerned have been directed to take necessary action and expose the matter soon".

Earlier, in a tale of twists and turns, a man lost his phone in Goa and later found it back thanks to a plate of pao bhaji. Yes, you read that right. X user @KartikeyaRai11 shared in a post, "A drunk dude pickpocketed my phone in Goa (I was equally drunk). The drunk dude then got very hungry and went to eat bhaji pao in a small shop, but he had no money to pay for it, so he took out the red iPhone and tried to trade that for the bhaji pao." (Also Read: Gang of 15 arrested for stealing devices from phone towers in Delhi and NCR)

He also shared, "The owner took the phone from the thief and charged it and picked up our call after 36 hours of phone being lost and switched off. And he was sweet enough to give it back to us (we had to drive 60 km to a random location outside Goa city)."