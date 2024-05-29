Shahdara police recover 215 stolen mobile phones worth 40L

New Delhi The operation to recover stolen phones was launched after technical surveillance mounted in multiple cases revealed that some stolen phones were active in other states. (Representative photo)

In a special operation, Shahdara police recovered 215 stolen mobile phones worth around ₹40 lakh, in multiple raids by 11 teams across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, senior police officers said on Wednesday.

Teams arrested 11 snatchers and robbers, and bound down more than 120 people. A bind down implies they were apprehended and released on conditions that they will appear before the police as and when asked to, officers said.

“The special drive to recover stolen phones was launched on March 15, with an aim to generate significant goodwill among public and demonstrate the effectiveness of dedicated law enforcement efforts in combating theft and promoting public safety. The recovered phones have been linked with one case of robbery, two of burglaries, 22 snatchings and 116 thefts. The remaining 72 phones were connected with lost reports filed by their respective owners,” deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said.

According to Chaudhary, the operation to recover stolen phones was launched after technical surveillance mounted in multiple cases revealed that some phones were active in other states.