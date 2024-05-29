 Shahdara police recover 215 stolen mobile phones worth ₹40L | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahdara police recover 215 stolen mobile phones worth 40L

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Teams arrested 11 snatchers and robbers, and bound down more than 120 people. A bind down implies they were apprehended and released on conditions that they will appear before the police as and when asked to, officers said.

New Delhi

The operation to recover stolen phones was launched after technical surveillance mounted in multiple cases revealed that some stolen phones were active in other states. (Representative photo)
The operation to recover stolen phones was launched after technical surveillance mounted in multiple cases revealed that some stolen phones were active in other states. (Representative photo)

In a special operation, Shahdara police recovered 215 stolen mobile phones worth around 40 lakh, in multiple raids by 11 teams across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, senior police officers said on Wednesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Teams arrested 11 snatchers and robbers, and bound down more than 120 people. A bind down implies they were apprehended and released on conditions that they will appear before the police as and when asked to, officers said.

“The special drive to recover stolen phones was launched on March 15, with an aim to generate significant goodwill among public and demonstrate the effectiveness of dedicated law enforcement efforts in combating theft and promoting public safety. The recovered phones have been linked with one case of robbery, two of burglaries, 22 snatchings and 116 thefts. The remaining 72 phones were connected with lost reports filed by their respective owners,” deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said.

According to Chaudhary, the operation to recover stolen phones was launched after technical surveillance mounted in multiple cases revealed that some phones were active in other states.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Shahdara police recover 215 stolen mobile phones worth 40L
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On