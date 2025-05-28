This country is fining airplane passengers who stand up too quickly after landing

Impatient flyers who crowd the aisle before the aircraft gates even open could soon face hefty fines in Turkey. According to a circular approved by the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation, passengers who stand up too early after landing could be asked to pay a fine to Turkish authorities. The circular did not state how much the fine would be, but Turkish broadcaster Halk TV reported that it could be about 2,603 ​​Turkish lira, or approximately $70. One country plans to issue fines to travellers who crowd the aisles after landing(Representational image)

Turkey is hoping this move will discourage passengers who rush to stand up and open overhead compartments while the plane is still taxiing the runway after landing.

Till when must passengers remain seated?

Passengers must remain seated after the plane has landed and until it is their turn to disembark. They must remain in the seats even when the seatbelt sign is off.

Who could face fines in Turkey?

Flyers who rush to get off the plane the minute it touches down could face fines in Turkey. The cabin crews of planes landing in Turkey have been instructed to issue warnings to passengers who do not “respect the disembarkation priority of the passengers in front of or around you”. Such passengers can be reported to authorities and “an administrative fine will be imposed in accordance with the applicable legal regulations.”

But what specific misdeeds could land a flyer in trouble?

Flyers can be fined for unfastening seat belts, standing up or opening the overhead compartments while the plane is still taxiing.

Standing up or moving to the aisle before it is their row’s turn to exit could also land them in trouble, the notice says.

The proposed changes hope to deter impatient flyers who can actually delay the entire process of deplaning with their eagerness to get off the aircraft.