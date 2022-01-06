Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / This egg pic posted three years ago is still the most liked image on Instagram
trending

This egg pic posted three years ago is still the most liked image on Instagram

Guinness World Records took to Instagram to share about the egg picture posted on Instagram three years ago.
The image of egg which is most liked on Instagram.(Instagram/@world_record_egg)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 06:39 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various posts that often leave us both amazed and amused. This tweet by Guinness World Records (GWR) is a perfect inclusion to that category. It is about an image of an egg that has been ruling the online space for three consecutive years. The post has now left many intrigued, there is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

“The World Record Egg was posted three years ago today and is STILL the most liked picture on Instagram with 55.5 million likes!” GWR tweeted. They also shared a link of a blog about the egg. The blog, originally published in 2019, explains how this particular egg picture broke all records by becoming the most liked image on Instagram. It grabbed the top position by replacing then-title holder Kylie Jenner.

What is even more amazing is that the Insta page on which the image was shared has only one post – the picture of the egg. Called world_record_egg, the page doesn’t have any following but is followed by over 4.8 million netizens.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered different comments. A few also took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

“Like seriously???” wrote a Twitter user. “Q: ‘How do you like your eggs? A: ‘Famous.’,” joked another. “You guys this record,” shared a third with laughing out loud emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP