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‘This isn't a prank. It's vandalism’: Irvine Police warn parents about viral Door Kick challenge

California’s Irvine police urge parents to stop kids from doing the viral "Door Kick Challenge," warning it is vandalism, not a prank.

Updated on: Nov 13, 2026, 15:01:32 IST
By Trisha Sengupta
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Police in California’s Irvine have issued an urgent warning to parents over the resurgence of the viral "Door Kick Challenge," a dangerous social media trend in which youngsters violently kick strangers’ front doors, film the act, and run away. In a blunt Facebook post, the Irvine Police Department cautioned that chasing online likes through such stunts is not a harmless prank, but an act of vandalism that can trigger criminal charges or dangerous confrontations.

Snippet from a video shared by police on Door Kick challenge. (Facebook/ Irvine Police Department)
Snippet from a video shared by police on Door Kick challenge. (Facebook/ Irvine Police Department)

“This isn't a prank. It's vandalism, and it can end badly,” the Irvine Police Department warned in a Facebook post.

Explaining what the challenge is all about, the department continued, “The Door Kick Challenge is making the rounds on social media again. The idea is simple: kick someone's front door as hard as possible, record it, and run before anyone answers.”

The police pointed out that such acts have consequences which can turn serious very fast. “But the consequences aren't so simple. A damaged door, a scared homeowner, a dangerous confrontation, criminal charges, or someone getting seriously hurt can all be part of the outcome. What might get a few laughs or likes online can have very real consequences offline.”

"Somebody could come out with a gun, and you could never know, these kids could be dead just for a stupid prank," Ronnie Monroe, a victim of the trend last year, told CBS13.

"The granddaughter came flying in and she was scared, all panicky, which I can understand that," Monroe had said, adding, “It sounds like someone is kicking down your door to try and hurt your family.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Trisha Sengupta

Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.

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