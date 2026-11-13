‘This isn't a prank. It's vandalism’: Irvine Police warn parents about viral Door Kick challenge

Police in California’s Irvine have issued an urgent warning to parents over the resurgence of the viral "Door Kick Challenge," a dangerous social media trend in which youngsters violently kick strangers’ front doors, film the act, and run away. In a blunt Facebook post, the Irvine Police Department cautioned that chasing online likes through such stunts is not a harmless prank, but an act of vandalism that can trigger criminal charges or dangerous confrontations.

Snippet from a video shared by police on Door Kick challenge. (Facebook/ Irvine Police Department)

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“This isn't a prank. It's vandalism, and it can end badly,” the Irvine Police Department warned in a Facebook post.

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Explaining what the challenge is all about, the department continued, “The Door Kick Challenge is making the rounds on social media again. The idea is simple: kick someone's front door as hard as possible, record it, and run before anyone answers.”

The police pointed out that such acts have consequences which can turn serious very fast. “But the consequences aren't so simple. A damaged door, a scared homeowner, a dangerous confrontation, criminal charges, or someone getting seriously hurt can all be part of the outcome. What might get a few laughs or likes online can have very real consequences offline.”

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, the social media trend caused costly damage in Elk Grove and also led to the arrest of at least five children. At that time, the challenge left a homeowner with a busted doorframe that would have cost over $900 to fix. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, the social media trend caused costly damage in Elk Grove and also led to the arrest of at least five children. At that time, the challenge left a homeowner with a busted doorframe that would have cost over $900 to fix. {{/usCountry}}

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"Somebody could come out with a gun, and you could never know, these kids could be dead just for a stupid prank," Ronnie Monroe, a victim of the trend last year, told CBS13.

"The granddaughter came flying in and she was scared, all panicky, which I can understand that," Monroe had said, adding, “It sounds like someone is kicking down your door to try and hurt your family.”