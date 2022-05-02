This little baby gets scared of Husky doggo, cutely pretends to sleep. Watch

There is simply no lack of dog videos on the internet. These videos can feature anything between puppies and dogs and pretty much every single viewer will be happy to watch these videos. Similar is the case when it comes to this one video that has been shared on Instagram and gone all kinds of viral, owing to the cute dog and the adorable baby present in it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show a little baby and a cute Husky dog in the frame. As the dog comes near the baby in order to shower him with some love and affection that it definitely has in plenty, the baby reacts a little differently from what the dog might have imagined. The baby promptly hides and pretends to be asleep, the moment the dog comes near him.

The adorable video that showcases both a cute baby and a Husky dog was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “If I can’t see you, you can’t see me.” This Husky dog named Jackson has a huge Instagram following of more than 75,500 followers. The dog is two years old.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the dog video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram on April 10 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop going ‘aww’ at the cuteness of the baby and the politeness of the fur baby. It has also received more than 1.6 million views on it so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user wrote, “I don’t blame the baby, the kid smells all sass and wants no part of it.” “That baby has stellar strategic skills,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Awwww! Let him grow up a little bit. They'll be inseparable.”

What are your thoughts on this video featuring a doggo and a baby?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON