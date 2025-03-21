This maths puzzle may seem simple but only a few get it right, can you solve it?

Brain teasers have always fascinated people, challenging their logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Among the most popular are maths-based puzzles, which often spark debates over the correct answer. A new brain teaser, recently shared on social media, has left many scratching their heads, struggling to decode the logic behind it. A maths brain teaser stumped the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: Internet is scratching its head while trying to solve this tricky maths puzzle, can you crack it?)

The maths puzzle

The puzzle was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account 'Brainy Quiz' and has quickly gained attention. The mathematical equation in question reads:

"8 + 8 ÷ 4 ÷ 2 - 3 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it seems like a simple equation, but it has led to various interpretations online. Many users jumped in with their own solutions, some confident in their calculations while others remained confused about where they went wrong.

Another teaser that’s leaving people baffled

For those who love cracking tricky puzzles, another maths riddle has been doing the rounds on social media, also shared by 'Brainy Quiz.' This one has been labelled as unsolvable by 98% of people and presents a pattern-based challenge:

"98% Can't solve this: 22 + 4 = 24, 13 + 6 = 16, 80 + 2 = 82, 67 + 9 = ??"

The equation appears simple at first, but many users are struggling to determine the hidden pattern that dictates the final answer.

Why the internet loves maths brain teasers

Maths brain teasers frequently go viral on social media, as they encourage users to test their critical thinking skills. These challenges not only offer entertainment but also serve as a mental workout, pushing people to think beyond conventional approaches.

(Also read: Optical illusion: Be the internet's top detective by spotting the hidden parrot in 8 seconds)

Whether it’s a straightforward equation or a complex pattern, these puzzles always spark lively discussions. While some love the thrill of solving them, others enjoy watching the debates unfold in the comments.

So, do you think you can crack these tricky maths brain teasers? Take a shot and see if you can figure out what so many others cannot!