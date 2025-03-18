Internet is scratching its head while trying to solve this tricky maths puzzle, can you crack it?

Mathematics was once just another subject in school, often met with mixed reactions. Some loved it, while others dreaded it. However, maths-based brain teasers have gained immense popularity on social media, proving that numbers can be both fun and challenging. A viral maths brain teaser puzzled the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you enjoy solving tricky maths puzzles, then here’s a new brain teaser that is making the rounds on the internet. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, the puzzle reads:

"98% Can't solve this: 22 + 4 = 24, 13 + 6 = 16, 80 + 2 = 82, 67 + 9 = ??"

Check out the puzzle here:

Many users have attempted to crack the pattern behind these equations, with many sharing their guesses and logical explanations in the comments.

Another mind-bending puzzle

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser from Brainy Quiz has gone viral. A previous puzzle also left many scratching their heads. It read:

"90% fail: 3 + 5 = 24, 4 + 6 = 40, 5 + 7 = 60, 9 + 7 = ??"

The unusual equations force people to think beyond conventional maths rules and come up with creative solutions. The challenge is not just about basic arithmetic but about recognising hidden patterns in numbers.

Why are brain teasers so popular?

Brain teasers like these are a hit on social media for several reasons. They engage users in a fun and interactive way, spark discussions, and encourage people to test their problem-solving skills. Many users enjoy the challenge of cracking a tricky pattern and proving their intelligence.

Moreover, these puzzles provide a break from everyday scrolling, offering a mental workout that keeps the brain sharp. Whether you solve them or not, the fun lies in trying—and, of course, in seeing how others approach the problem.

So, can you figure out the missing number in the puzzle? Give it a try and join the debate online!