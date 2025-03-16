Brain teaser: Only a maths mastermind can crack this puzzling equation in under 10 seconds

Brain teasers are the perfect way to give your mind a workout, and when it comes to maths brain teasers, the challenge is even greater. These tricky puzzles test our logical thinking and problem-solving skills, often leaving us scratching our heads in confusion. If you’re a fan of brain teasers that make you think twice, we’ve got a fresh puzzle for you to solve. A brain teaser shared by Brainy Quiz on X left users puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new challenge

A recent brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz has captured the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. The teaser reads: "90% fail, 3 + 5 = 24, 4 + 6 = 40, 5 + 7 = 60, 9 + 7 = ??"

Check out the puzzle here:

The teaser, which has stumped many, is not your average maths equation. With a series of seemingly random number combinations, it challenges you to think beyond traditional arithmetic rules.

Earlier brain teasers have left users scratching their heads

This isn’t the first time the Brainy Quiz account has shared a mind-bending teaser. Previously, a brain teaser shared by the same account read: "5 × 5 ÷ 5". The puzzle may seem straightforward at first glance, but it’s another example of how simple-looking equations can leave even the most confident problem-solvers perplexed.

As is often the case with such teasers, it’s not just about finding the solution but understanding the logic behind it. In fact, this is the beauty of brain teasers – they push us to challenge conventional thinking and approach problems in new ways.

The internet's obsession with brain teasers

The internet’s love for brain teasers continues to grow, with users from around the world engaging in these mental challenges. Whether it's solving maths puzzles, riddles, or tricky logic games, people love to share and solve brain teasers online. They offer not only a fun and engaging way to test our mental abilities but also create a sense of community as users debate and discuss potential answers.

So, if you're a fan of these mind-bending puzzles, keep an eye on X for more brain teasers that will surely keep you on your toes!