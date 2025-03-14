You can be maths champion of the day if you solve this tricky brain teaser in 5 seconds

Brain teasers are known for their ability to test logic, challenge reasoning, and provide an exciting mental workout. Mathematical brain teasers, in particular, take things a step further by adding numerical complexity to the puzzle, making them both engaging and perplexing. If you enjoy solving these tricky problems, here’s a fresh challenge for you! A viral maths brain teaser puzzled many on X.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A recent brain teaser shared on X by the account Brainy Quiz has left users scratching their heads. The equation seems simple at first glance but has sparked debates online. It reads:

"5 × 5 ÷ 5"

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet reacts

The post has quickly gained traction, amassing over 11.8K views and attracting a flurry of responses. While some users found it easy, others struggled to recall the correct order of operations, leading to conflicting answers.

Mixed reactions from netizens

One user confidently wrote, "The answer is obviously 5. Just apply BODMAS!"

Another, however, disagreed, saying, "Wait, isn’t it 1? I think I made a mistake somewhere."

A confused user admitted, "I swear I was good at maths in school, but this one just humbled me!"

Another person joked, "Maths was never my strong suit, and this teaser proves it."

Some users even debated the concept of BODMAS and PEMDAS, with one commenting, "People arguing over this should revisit their school textbooks."

Meanwhile, a more lighthearted take came from a user who said, “This teaser is proof that calculators exist for a reason!”

Another user remarked, "These types of questions always make you doubt yourself. But it's actually simple if you take a second to think."

A comment read, "The fact that people are arguing over this is hilarious. It’s literally primary school maths."

Another user teased, "If you’re confused, don’t worry. Even calculators sometimes give the wrong answer if you don’t input correctly!"

Brain teasers like these are a fun way to sharpen problem-solving skills and test one’s mathematical knowledge. While this puzzle may have seemed straightforward, the flurry of online debates proves that even the simplest equations can lead to big discussions! Would you have got it right at first glance? Let us know what you think!