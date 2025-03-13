This tricky seating arrangement puzzle is stumping everyone. Can you solve it in less than a minute?

Solving brain teasers is like a workout for your brain. Just as physical exercise keeps your body fit, puzzles and logical challenges help improve cognitive function, enhance concentration, and boost problem-solving skills. Engaging in such mental exercises regularly can lead to better decision-making and sharper analytical abilities. Can you answer all the questions?(Pexel)

Now, it’s time to put your brain to the test with a challenging time and distance puzzle. This logical reasoning problem will require you to think critically and apply concepts. Get ready to challenge yourself and see if you can crack it!

Can you solve them?

Six friends—A, B, C, D, E, and F—are sitting in a straight line facing north.

A is sitting second to the left of C.

B is sitting at one of the extreme ends.

D is sitting to the immediate right of E.

F is not sitting next to A.

Who is sitting in the middle of the arrangement?

Seven people—P, Q, R, S, T, U, and V—are sitting around a circular table facing the center.

Q is second to the left of T.

R is to the immediate right of U.

P is sitting opposite S.

V is not sitting next to Q.

Who is sitting to the immediate left of P?

You have 30 seconds to solve the puzzle.

Check the answers here:

C is sitting in the middle. Arranging based on the given conditions, the order is: B – A – C – E – D – F.

U is sitting to the immediate left of P based on the circular arrangement.

How many did you get right?

Can you solve these three within a minute?

Puzzle 1: Pointing to a photograph, a woman said, "He is the son of my father's only son." How is the woman related to the person in the photograph?

Puzzle 2: A man points to a girl in a picture and says, "She is the only daughter of my grandfather's only son." How is the girl related to the man?

Puzzle 3: A man said, "My mother’s only son is the father of that girl." How is the man related to the girl?

