This mind-boggling maths puzzle has left even experts scratching their heads, can you crack it?

For many, maths was a subject that brought stress and confusion during school days. However, when combined with brain teasers, it becomes an exciting challenge that people love to solve. If you enjoy tricky mathematical puzzles, then a new one circulating on social media might be the perfect test for you. A maths brain teaser perplexed the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The brain teaser that’s stumping the internet

A fascinating mathematical puzzle, shared by the popular X (formerly Twitter) account Brainy Quiz, has caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts. The teaser reads:

"Math Puzzle, 10 + 5 × 10 - 5 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, this equation appears straightforward, but as always with such puzzles, there’s a catch. Many users are debating the correct answer, with different solutions emerging based on how individuals apply mathematical rules.

Another puzzle that had everyone thinking

This isn’t the first time a mathematical teaser has gone viral. Previously, another brain teaser from Brainy Quiz had people scratching their heads. The puzzle was:

"X + X = 60, Y + Y = 20, Z + Z = 4, X + Y ÷ Z = ?"

This equation quickly became a hot topic on social media, with users discussing different approaches and trying to determine the right answer.

Why do people love maths puzzles?

The internet has a special fascination with brain teasers, especially when they involve numbers. Such puzzles challenge logical reasoning and test problem-solving skills, making them both fun and educational. They also spark interesting discussions as people debate the correct method to solve them.

Platforms like X have become hotspots for sharing and solving these puzzles, with thousands of users engaging in lively debates. The satisfaction of cracking a tough puzzle keeps people coming back for more.

Can you solve it?

Now it’s your turn! Take a shot at solving this puzzle and see if you can get the correct answer.