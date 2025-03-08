Internet is scratching its head over this tricky brain teaser, can you solve it?

Brain teasers have long been a favourite pastime for those who love a mental challenge. But they’re not just about fun—they help enhance cognitive skills, improve logical reasoning, and keep the brain active. Whether it’s a tricky math puzzle or a riddle with a hidden twist, these brain exercises push people to think outside the box. On X, a brain teaser confused users with tricky equations, leaving many perplexed. (X/@brainyquiz_)

(Also read: If you solve this brain-twisting puzzle, you'll earn the maths genius title of the day)

If you enjoy solving puzzles, we have an interesting one for you! A new brain teaser has grabbed internet's attention, leaving users scratching their heads.

Can you solve this puzzle?

A challenging mathematical brain teaser was recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @brainyquiz_. The puzzle reads:

"X + X = 60, Y + Y = 20, Z + Z = 4, X + Y ÷ Z = ?"

At first glance, it seems like a simple algebraic equation, but many users have found it trickier than expected.

Check out the post here:

Another viral brain teaser

This isn’t the only mind-bending challenge that has caught people’s attention. A previous brain teaser, shared by X user @jitendra789789, has left users puzzled with its unusual number pattern. The equation reads:

"2 + 3 = 15, 3 + 5 = 28, 4 + 6 = 210, 7 + 9 = ?"

This mathematical riddle doesn’t follow the usual addition rules, making it a tough one to crack. People have been attempting to decode the pattern, with some getting it right and others completely baffled.

(Also read: This tricky maths brain teaser has people scratching their heads, can you solve it?)

Why brain teasers are trending on social media

In recent years, brain teasers have gained massive popularity on social media. People love testing their intelligence, sharing puzzles, and challenging their friends. Platforms like X, Instagram, and Facebook have become hotspots for viral brain teasers, sparking curiosity and engagement.

If you enjoy solving tricky puzzles, these brain teasers are perfect for you! Can you crack them?