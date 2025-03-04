Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This tricky maths brain teaser has people scratching their heads, can you solve it?

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 04, 2025 02:29 PM IST

A maths brain teaser puzzled social media users with tricky number patterns.

Mathematics has always been a subject that divides opinions. For many students, solving equations during school days was a daunting task. However, when maths is presented in the form of brain teasers, the reaction is completely different. These puzzles, which require logic and pattern recognition, have become a favourite pastime on social media.

A maths brain teaser left internet users confused as they tried to crack its pattern.(X/@GeometryPuzzles)
A maths brain teaser left internet users confused as they tried to crack its pattern.(X/@GeometryPuzzles)

If you enjoy testing your brain with tricky number patterns, we have a challenge for you!

(Also read: You'll be called maths wizard of the day if you crack this tricky puzzle in 15 seconds)

The brain teaser that has everyone stumped

A mind-boggling maths puzzle was shared by an account named Math Lover and presents the following sequence:

10 = 90, 9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 5 = ?

Check out the post here:

At first glance, the numbers may not seem to follow any conventional rule, but those with sharp observation skills might be able to crack the pattern.

Another puzzle that confused the internet

This is not the first time a maths brain teaser has caught the internet’s attention. Previously, a similar puzzle was shared by a user named @jitendra789789, which read:

1+3 = 9, 2+4 = 13, 3+5 = 17, 4+6 = ?

This seemingly simple equation had netizens struggling to understand the reasoning behind it. Some users quickly spotted the pattern, while others were left scratching their heads.

Why do maths brain teasers go viral?

Mathematical brain teasers have a unique appeal. Unlike traditional school problems, they are presented as challenges rather than tests, making them more engaging. People love the thrill of solving puzzles, and social media allows for instant interaction and debate over possible solutions.

These teasers also tap into the human brain’s love for patterns. They encourage logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity—all in a fun and pressure-free way. Moreover, the competitive nature of social media means that users enjoy showing off their intelligence by solving the puzzle before others.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On