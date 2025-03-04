This tricky maths brain teaser has people scratching their heads, can you solve it?

Mathematics has always been a subject that divides opinions. For many students, solving equations during school days was a daunting task. However, when maths is presented in the form of brain teasers, the reaction is completely different. These puzzles, which require logic and pattern recognition, have become a favourite pastime on social media. A maths brain teaser left internet users confused as they tried to crack its pattern.(X/@GeometryPuzzles)

If you enjoy testing your brain with tricky number patterns, we have a challenge for you!

The brain teaser that has everyone stumped

A mind-boggling maths puzzle was shared by an account named Math Lover and presents the following sequence:

10 = 90, 9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 5 = ?

At first glance, the numbers may not seem to follow any conventional rule, but those with sharp observation skills might be able to crack the pattern.

Another puzzle that confused the internet

This is not the first time a maths brain teaser has caught the internet’s attention. Previously, a similar puzzle was shared by a user named @jitendra789789, which read:

1+3 = 9, 2+4 = 13, 3+5 = 17, 4+6 = ?

This seemingly simple equation had netizens struggling to understand the reasoning behind it. Some users quickly spotted the pattern, while others were left scratching their heads.

Why do maths brain teasers go viral?

Mathematical brain teasers have a unique appeal. Unlike traditional school problems, they are presented as challenges rather than tests, making them more engaging. People love the thrill of solving puzzles, and social media allows for instant interaction and debate over possible solutions.

These teasers also tap into the human brain’s love for patterns. They encourage logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity—all in a fun and pressure-free way. Moreover, the competitive nature of social media means that users enjoy showing off their intelligence by solving the puzzle before others.