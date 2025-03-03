You'll be called maths wizard of the day if you crack this tricky puzzle in 15 seconds

Brain teasers are a fantastic way to sharpen your mind, improve problem-solving skills, and keep yourself engaged in logical thinking. These puzzles not only test your mathematical abilities but also challenge your reasoning skills in unexpected ways. If you’re a fan of such mind-bending challenges, we have a brand-new mathematical puzzle for you to solve! A tricky brain teaser confused users with its unique pattern.(X/@jitendra789789)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you crack this tricky maths riddle, you'll be on the list of top IQ achievers)

The brain teaser that’s baffling X users

A tricky brain teaser recently shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @jitendra789789 has left social media users scratching their heads. The puzzle reads:

"1+3 = 9, 2+4 = 13, 3+5 = 17, 4+6 = ?"

Take a look here at the post:

At first glance, the pattern seems unconventional, making it all the more exciting for puzzle lovers who enjoy deciphering unique mathematical sequences.

Another mind-bending challenge that went viral

This isn’t the first time such a mathematical challenge has grabbed internet's attention. Previously, another brain teaser was posted on X by the account @brainyquiz_, which left users intrigued and eager to decode its logic. The puzzle stated:

"5 + 3 = 28, 9 + 1 = 810, 8 + 6 = 214, 5 + 4 = 19, 7 + 3 = ?"

Much like the recent puzzle, this one also sparked intense discussions among netizens, with users coming up with various theories and explanations to solve it. Some argued that a hidden pattern or rule must be applied, while others believed it required out-of-the-box thinking rather than straightforward calculations.

(Also read: If you find the hidden fox in this tricky illusion you'll be titled sharp-eyed detective of the day)

The internet’s love for brain teasers

Brain teasers have always fascinated people, especially on social media platforms, where users enjoy challenging themselves and sharing their solutions. These puzzles often go viral as they encourage interaction and discussion among a wide audience. Whether you’re a maths enthusiast or just someone who enjoys solving tricky problems, such challenges provide a fun and stimulating mental workout.