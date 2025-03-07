If you solve this brain-twisting puzzle, you'll earn the maths genius title of the day

Mathematics has long been a subject that many have found challenging. Due to its complexity, maths was once dreaded by students. However, brain teasers incorporating mathematical concepts have now become a source of enjoyment for puzzle enthusiasts. If you're a fan of such intriguing challenges, we have a fresh puzzle that will put your logical skills to the test. A maths brain teaser puzzled the internet with its unusual pattern.(X/@jitendra789789)

The mind-bending puzzle on X

A mind-twisting mathematical brain teaser has recently gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), leaving users puzzled. The brain teaser was shared by an account named @jitendra789789 and presents an unusual number pattern. It reads:

"2+3 = 15, 3+5 = 28, 4+6 = 210, 7+9 = ?"

Check out the post here:

At first glance, these equations do not follow conventional mathematical rules, prompting users to scratch their heads in search of the underlying pattern. Many have attempted to decode the logic behind the puzzle.

A similar brain teaser that stunned the internet

This is not the first time a mathematical brain teaser has grabbed internet's attention. Previously, an account named Math Lover shared another perplexing puzzle that left the internet guessing. It read:

"10 = 90, 9 = 72, 8 = 56, 7 = 42, 5 = ?"

This puzzle also follows an unconventional pattern, making it a challenge for even the sharpest minds. Such brain teasers often test not only arithmetic skills but also logical reasoning and pattern recognition.

Why do mathematical brain teasers capture attention?

Mathematical brain teasers intrigue people because they deviate from standard calculations and require out-of-the-box thinking. These puzzles often present an unexpected pattern or rule that must be deciphered, making them both challenging and satisfying to solve.

Additionally, with social media providing a platform for discussions, users enjoy engaging in friendly debates and sharing their unique approaches to solving these puzzles. Whether you love or hate maths, there's no denying the appeal of a good brain teaser.

So, can you crack the code behind these puzzles? See if you can outsmart the internet!