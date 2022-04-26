This realistic king cobra is not a snake but entirely made of chocolate. Watch

Are you an Instagram regular? Do you have a sweet tooth and a soft spot for chocolates in particular? If you answered yes to both of these questions, there's only a slim possibility you don't know who Amaury Guichon is. This time, he took to Instagram to show how he makes a king cobra out of chocolate.

Amaury Guichon is a Swiss-French pastry chef recognised for his chocolate creations and pastry designs. He has a huge Instagram following of 7.3 million people, and he recently posted a video of himself making a king cobra with the help of chocolate - in large quantities! Every tiny detail of this snake is created with such precision and competence that it has won hearts all over Instagram.

“Chocolate King Cobra! The scales alone on this one took me 8 hours,” Amaury Guichon explained in the caption that he shared this Instagram video with. The caption was also complete with a few hashtags like #amauryguichon, #chocolate and #cobra. He also used the snake emoji in the caption.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than 16 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising chef Amaury Guichon’s talent and hard work. It has also received more than a whopping 4.5 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “You are so (...) talented and you get to play with my favourite food all day. You live a blessed life!” “My God, you are amazing,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is so perfect.” It was accompanied with a few emojis of clapping hands.

What are your thoughts on this viral video that involves a lot of chocolate?