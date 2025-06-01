This Starbucks job pays 3 crore a year but your office will be 35,000 feet in the air

Coffee chain Starbucks is looking to hire for a new role away from lattes and fresh brews, which pays upwards of $360,000 or ₹3.08 crore but requires extensive flight experience. The company is now hiring a pilot to fly its plane, who will act as its ambassador at home and abroad. The role pays over 10 times more than what a Starbucks barista will typically make in a year.(REUTERS)

In a listing on its site, Starbucks shared the required qualifications for a captain–pilot–in–command for its company plane. The perfect candidate will have to manage the flight and crew of the assigned aircraft, direct preflight planning, and ensure the safest travel possible, the listing reads.

CEO might be most frequent flyer

One of the job requirements speaks of "superior customer service skills and a high degree of professionalism, as the position routinely deals with the highest executive levels at Starbucks"

It is interesting to note that Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol might be one of those flying on the plane as he supercommutes over 1,000 miles multiple days a week from his home in California to Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle, and "assisting in passenger baggage handling" is also part of the job.

Job requirments

The role also requires a strict flying background, over 5 years of experience operating as a captain with a corporate flight department, and 5,000 hours total flight time. Other must-haves include an airline transport pilot certificate, a first-class medical certificate, a valid passport, and an FCC-restricted radio operator permit.

The role, which pays over 10 times more than what a Starbucks barista will typically make in a year, wants applicants with an “image that positively reflects the Starbucks Coffee Company", including “tact and decorum".

"As a Starbucks Captain – Pilot-in-Command, you represent the pride and professionalism of the Starbucks Coffee Company brand and employees worldwide. The captain is one of the company’s most visible representatives to the passengers," the listing read.