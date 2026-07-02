Tier-3 college graduate shares journey from chemical engineering to Google: '90-day sprint that redefined my career'

A woman has shared how she went from studying chemical engineering at a tier-3 college to landing a project management apprenticeship at Google. In a LinkedIn post, Simran Verma reflected on her unconventional career journey, saying the first 90 days at the tech giant completely changed how she viewed her career. Verma said that experience had been a steep learning curve. (LinkedIn/Simran Verma)

"I spent 4 years studying distillation columns just to never use them," Verma wrote. "3 months ago, I stepped into my Project Management Apprenticeship at Google," she added.

Looking back on her journey, Verma said that her academic background did not seem like an obvious route to a role at one of the world's biggest tech companies. "When you come from a tier-3 college with a degree in Chemical Engineering, the playbook says your path is set in stone. It doesn't usually say you belong at the steering wheel of large-scale project management at Google," she wrote.

She described joining Google as an opportunity to rewrite her own story. "Stepping into this role meant rewriting my own script. But the truth is, nobody builds a bridge to a dream career completely alone," she added.

Verma also thanked the friends and mentors who supported her throughout the transition, saying their guidance and encouragement helped her navigate the career shift and settle into her new role.

Concluding the post, she said that experience had been a steep learning curve. "The last 3 months have been a whirlwind of shifting from process optimization to cross-functional agile execution. 90 days down, and the momentum is just building. I'm ready for whatever the next chapter throws at me," she said.