Monday, Mar 10, 2025
Tired man shares 'most embarrassing' ChatGPT hack for cleaning, people think it's brilliant

ByMuskaan Sharma
Mar 10, 2025 08:14 PM IST

A man revealed his unconventional method of using ChatGPT to tackle his daily chores.

A ChatGPT users has shared his "most embarrassing hack" for the chatbot but the trick has actually impressed many on the internet who were in awe of the man's ability to use artificial intelligence to solve a real world problem.

An overwhelmed user found a unique way to use ChatGPT for cleaning tasks.(Representational)
An overwhelmed user found a unique way to use ChatGPT for cleaning tasks.(Representational)

Taking to a subreddit dedicated to sharing information and tricks for the OpenAI chatbot, the man said that he has been feeling overwhelmed at work and to help him through the stress, he has been resorting to seeking help from AI to keep thinsg organised.

"Work has been stressful lately and as a result, for a while I've been too lazy to clean my apartment (and by a while I mean more than a little while). To encourage me to clean my apartment, I've been taking pictures of the rooms in my apartment with a digital camera. I then upload the pictures to ChatGPT and ask it to give me instructions on how to clean my room," he wrote.

The man said that this easy trick helps him get a breakdown of all the steps he needs to take to clean up and only focus on one little task at a time. "Seeing the breakdown of things to do makes cleaning feel less daunting and encourages me to do it. Although I feel a little embarrassed because I feel like I should do it myself," he revealed.

Social media in awe

Even though the man said the trick was "embarrassing" to him, others saw it as a brilliant way to solve his problem. "Omg, that's a brilliant use for ChatGPT. I look at messes (even small ones) and just start feeling overwhelmed," shared one user.

"That’s not embarrassing at all. Breaking overwhelming tasks into smaller steps is a smart and effective strategy, and you’ve found a really creative way to do it. What matters isn’t whether the task seems “trivial” or how much support you’ve needed before, it’s that you recognized things are harder right now and found a constructive way to keep moving forward," wrote another.

A third user remarked, "Clever idea actually. Sometimes you just need to make a hard task feel a little more manageable to get started."

Trending News Viral News
