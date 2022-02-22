Today’s date February 22, 2022 is special. Here’s why

Today's date is February 22/02/2022 in mm-dd-yyyy British format. So what? You may ask. Well, pause for a moment and check again. This is a date that is a mathematical rarity and will not happen in our lifetime again. This is a date on which all numbers line up to give the “22022022” date. Yes, today’s date is a palindrome. However, that is not all because it is an ambigram too.

Palindrome, according to Oxford Dictionaries is defined as “a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward.” An ambigram, on the other hand, is a calligraphic design that appears to be same when viewed from upside down.

The story of this interesting date doesn’t end here. Guess what has intrigued netizens, especially Twitter users, most about this date? It is that the date falls on Tuesday. Hence, without missing the opportunity, many are also expressing their wonder about this day by calling it “Twosday”.

Here is a tweet that sums up the special things about today’s date:

Today is 2's day and it falls on tuesday(the second day of the week)



22.02.2022

It is a palindrome and an ambigram, it can be read from left to right and right to left, upside down..#palindrome #palindromeday #February2022 pic.twitter.com/kaCoe7Iyh8 — Harshavardhan (@Harshav69180828) February 22, 2022

Take a look at how some other people reacted while sharing about this day:

Twosssday 🙂

22022022

Two is not company today, its a crowd !!#palindromeday pic.twitter.com/2AJcwvVPtr — Kanhaiya Lal (@Kkanhaiyalalklp) February 22, 2022

omg it’s twosday :) — (non dairy presenting) (@shutupjordann) February 22, 2022

What a special day. Happy #Twosday one and all! pic.twitter.com/LItzRZ7Y63 — Manahel Thabet مناهل ثابت (@manahelthabet) February 22, 2022

the ultimate twosday — chloe (14-1) (7-10) 🔴⚫🌹 (@JustAbysssWX) February 22, 2022

About a decade ago people saw two Onesdays with 11/1/11 and 11/11/11, reports Daily Mail. And, it is after 11 years that people will be able to enjoy Threesday, 3/3/33 and then a Foursday, 4/4/44, about 11 years after that.

What are your doing on this once-in-a-lifetime day?

