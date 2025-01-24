Turkish man attempts to quit smoking by locking his head in a metal cage, wife holds the keys

Addiction, in any form, can be a daunting and destructive force in one’s life. Among the many addictions people face, smoking is often considered one of the most difficult to overcome. Quitting smoking is an immense challenge that demands tremendous willpower and dedication. Despite various efforts, only a small percentage of smokers manage to successfully break free from their nicotine addiction. A Turkish man gained attention for caging his head to quit smoking after 26 years of addiction(X/@PicturesFoIder)

The bizarre attempt by Ibrahim Yucel

Around 11 years ago, a story emerged that captured widespread attention. A Turkish man, Ibrahim Yucel, made headlines for his unique and extreme method of trying to quit smoking. In a bid to break his 26-year-long smoking habit, Yucel went to extraordinary lengths. According to a report by NDTV he caged his own head in a helmet-shaped metal ball, locking himself inside with the hope that this bizarre contraption would help him quit cigarettes. His act was aimed at controlling his urge to smoke, with the added twist of handing his wife the key to the cage.

A long battle with addiction

Yucel had been smoking two packs of cigarettes a day for over two decades. He had tried many times to quit, especially during meaningful times like his children’s birthdays and his wedding anniversary. However, each attempt was short-lived, with Yucel often returning to his cigarette addiction within just a few days. His helmet cage method, though widely shared in images and videos, quickly went viral, but it remained unclear whether this drastic measure helped him overcome his smoking habit for good.

The global impact of smoking

The effects of smoking are far-reaching, and the consequences extend beyond the smoker. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 8 million people die annually from tobacco-related causes. The majority of these deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, which are often targets of aggressive tobacco marketing and interference by the tobacco industry.

Second-hand smoke is also a significant concern, contributing to 1.2 million deaths every year. Tragically, nearly half of all children worldwide are exposed to tobacco smoke, leading to 65,000 childhood deaths annually due to illnesses linked to second-hand smoke. Additionally, smoking during pregnancy can cause lifelong health issues for babies, highlighting the far-reaching impact of this deadly addiction.