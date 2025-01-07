Srinagar airport inaugurates smoking zone, internet unimpressed: ‘How long before we…’

A newly inaugurated smoking zone inside the Security Hold Area at Srinagar Airport has become a point of contention, drawing sharp criticism. The TheLiverDoc , Cyriac Abby Philips, an Indian hepatologist (liver specialist), shared his disdain for the facility on social media. The doctor, often outspoken about health issues, expressed his frustration with the development, labelling it an "exciting inauguration" for what he referred to as "morons." Srinagar Airport inaugurated a smoking zone on January 6.(X/@SrinagarAirport)

The facility, located near Gate 07, is designed to offer smokers a dedicated space to take a break, according to the airport authorities. However, many are questioning the move, especially in light of growing health concerns about smoking and the impact it has on public spaces.

Many took to the comments section of the post to share their views. A user wrote, “Yes. Changi, the world's top airport supposedly and most global hub airports have multuple such zones. I guess airports gotta do this to as there is demand for this.”

Another added, “Devil's advocate here. There will be knuckleheads who will smoke no matter what. So having a designated area means regular people don't have to put up with those knuckleheads and passive smoking. Then again this is not a real solution. Regulations should be held up more strictly and people who smoke in public should be heavily fined and punished.”

A third wrote, “It's not about smoking. It's about the inauguration of a smoking area in a public place. How stupid is this!”

A fourth added, “Saves me from second hand smokes, and makes smokers less miserable avoiding them from taking shoddy steps like smoking in the toilets. Everyone knows smoking kills, doc, they chose it. It's a good step until policymakers come out of lobbyists deep pockets. Curb your outrage.”

A user quipped, “How long before we have drunk driving lanes. That'd be some exciting news”

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Srinagar Airport shared the update with the caption, “Exciting News! A smoking zone has been inaugurated today (06.01.2025) inside the Security Hold Area near Gate 07 at #SrinagarAirport. Travellers can now enjoy a designated space for a smoke break.”

