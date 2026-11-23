A viral video showing a US lawmaker’s seemingly unusual eye movement has sent the internet into a frenzy, triggering a wave of bizarre conspiracy theories claiming he might be one of the mythical “lizard people.” The short clip from a Zohran Mamdani event, which quickly racked up millions of views across social media platforms, prompted intense frame-by-frame scrutiny and wild speculation from online users. Now, the lawmaker at the centre of the internet storm, Jordan Wright, has finally broken his silence, laughing off the outlandish rumours and setting the record straight by reminding everyone that he is “obviously” a human being.

What did the viral video show?

US lawmaker Jordan Wright, whose video is going viral. (Screengrab (X)) more less

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In the viral video, which captured a speech by Mamdani, Wright was seen standing at the back. What caught the internet’s attention was not Mamdani’s speech about plans to shut down Rikers Island by 2032 and reduce jail population but a brief eye movement by Wright. It showed the 32-year-old Democrat representing New York's 70th District in Harlem seemingly blinking and then rolling his eyes.

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How did social media react to the viral clip?

{{^usCountry}} Social media went crazy with conspiracy theories. Just like this X user who wrote, “This is how lizards blink… I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight.” Another joined, “They are real.” Jordan Wright laughs off the bizarre rumours {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media went crazy with conspiracy theories. Just like this X user who wrote, “This is how lizards blink… I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight.” Another joined, “They are real.” Jordan Wright laughs off the bizarre rumours {{/usCountry}}

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In an age where zoomed-in clips, harsh stage lighting, and split-second camera glitches regularly turn everyday moments into viral conspiracy fodder, even a routine blink is enough to spark wild speculation online.

Responding to the internet storm, Wright admitted he was just as puzzled by how the footage looked. “I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” he told the New York Post.

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He added, “Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem,” adding, “I can’t speak to any reptiles or aliens.”

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Assemblyman Jordan JG Wright has been a long-time resident of Central Harlem. He graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 with a degree in psychology. After finishing his higher education, he served as an educator in multiple Manhattan schools.

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Jordan also served as the Chief of Staff for New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam. Then he resigned and took his seat in the Assembly in 2025.

He is the son of former Assemblyman Keith LT Wright and the grandson of former New York Supreme Court Judge Bruce Wright.