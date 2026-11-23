A 58-year-old woman from New Hampshire has marked one year of living with a genetically modified pig kidney, setting a record for the longest time a person has survived with a non-human kidney.

A US woman has spent one year with a modified pig kidney. (Representational image) more less

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Molly Falco became the fourth person to receive a genetically engineered pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in November 2025. Her one-year milestone highlights the potential of cross-species organ transplants, according to a New York Times report, potentially addressing the shortage of donor kidneys.

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“This whole thing hasn't really hit me yet,” Falco was quoted as saying by news channel WMUR. “It's an honor, but it's also something very cool and exciting for science.”

A medical milestone, but not yet a victory lap

Doctors at Mass General edited the pig kidney to make it more compatible with humans.

Experts believe that Falco’s one-year milestone is good news for science, pointing towards a future where genetically modified animal kidneys can be used for human patients.

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{{^usCountry}} “It gives us a lot of confidence that this is feasible — the kidneys can work,” said Dr Leonardo Riella, the director of kidney transplantation research for the Mass General Brigham Transplant Center. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It gives us a lot of confidence that this is feasible — the kidneys can work,” said Dr Leonardo Riella, the director of kidney transplantation research for the Mass General Brigham Transplant Center. {{/usCountry}}

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But, he cautioned, “it is not a victory lap yet.”

(Also read: Pig kidney kept man off dialysis for 9 months, serves as ‘bridge’ to human organ)

Falco is now the longest-known surviving recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney. The organ has not only been filtering toxins and producing urine but has also been carrying out other vital functions of a human kidney, including regulating fluid and mineral levels, Dr Riella said.

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The doctor hopes that Molly Falco, 58, can live with the kidney for one more year.

An overview of pig kidneys

In 2024, Mass General Brigham performed the world's first transplant of a genetically engineered pig kidney into a human. The procedure is called xenotransplantation. The recipient, Rick Slayman, lived for 52 days after the procedure before dying due to an unrelated heart condition, according to WCVB.

In 2025, a second patient, Tim Andrews, received a pig kidney that functioned for 271 days before doctors replaced it with a kidney from a deceased human donor.

Falco was the fourth patient to undergo the experimental transplant. Born with a congenital condition, she was in her 50s when her kidneys began to fail. For one year, she had to undergo regular dialysis.

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"The only thing I wanted when I started dialysis is to immediately get off dialysis,” Falco said.

The option to receive a pig kidney transplant gave her hope. “I was willing to try anything, really. [I was] not afraid. I didn’t have fear or nervousness or regret at all,” she said. "I practically said yes before doctor really asked the question."

Today, one year after the transplant, Falco is able to live a dialysis-free life. Although she can get tired easily, she sometimes has enough energy to cook family meals or meet up with old friends.

“I’m amazed every day that it’s still working,” Falco said. “I’m going to try to keep it as long as I can, and if it’s forever, that’s incredible.”

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