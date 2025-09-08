‘Indian illegal alien’: US Customs calls out man arrested in Washington DC for visa overstay

The US border authorities have allegedly arrested an Indian national in Washington, DC, for overstaying his visa. In a social media post, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said the man, described as an “illegal alien,” will be deported. The arrest comes amid heightened debate over immigration policy. (Pexel/Representational)

“While making D.C. safe, CBP arrested an Indian illegal alien who overstayed his visa. We will not tolerate people scamming the system and abusing our visa regulations. He’s going back!” CBP said in a post on X.

The agency did not disclose his name, age, or further personal details. It did not say when the Indian man entered the United States or how long he had overstayed his visa. The agency also did not specify when deportation proceedings would take place.

The arrest comes amid heightened debate over immigration policy. Enforcement agencies like CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have increased their visibility on social media, frequently highlighting arrests and removals.

Earlier examples include a post featuring a migrant apprehended in New York wearing an American flag T-shirt. At the time, CBP joked, “Nice shirt! But it doesn’t erase the fact that you entered the country illegally,” adding: “Criminal illegal aliens have no place in the US.”

More recently, the agency shared a picture of an immigrant, with the caption, “The face you make when CBP shows up.” “CBP officers in our nation's capital arrested an individual from El Salvador with a final removal order. Ignoring a lawful order doesn't make it disappear, sooner or later we will find you,” the agency added.

US immigration law

Notably, visa overstays remain one of the largest contributors to the population of undocumented immigrants in the United States. According to Department of Homeland Security data, hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals remain in the country each year after their visas expire, even though they initially entered legally. Officials have repeatedly emphasised that overstays are treated as immigration violations subject to removal.

US immigration law states that a visa overstay is “a nonimmigrant who was lawfully admitted to the United States for an authorized period but stayed in the United States beyond their authorized admission period.”