‘1 kg would cost ₹7,200’: Indian man stunned to find bhindi sold as premium snack in US

An Indian man living in the US was left surprised after he spotted a small packet of fried bhindi being sold as a snack at a supermarket. The video, shared on Instagram by Ashish Ahuja, showed him comparing the price of the okra snack with other regular chips available on the shelf. An Indian man compared a costly bhindi snack in the US with regular chips and left viewers amused. (Instagram/ashishahuja.usa)

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In the clip, Ahuja said, "So guys, let me show you something really interesting. Look, what is this? Now, bhindi (ladyfinger or okra) that we use to make vegetable dishes in India, in America, look, that same thing is available as a snack. I mean, properly fried, with spices and everything on it. And check out its price once. How much is it? It's $6.50 USD. Meaning in Indian Rupees, it's around ₹600. And what is the quantity? Just 85 grams."

He then calculated the approximate price if one were to buy a kilogram of the snack. "If we go to buy 1 kg, it will cost around ₹7,250 per kg. Let me give you a reference. This huge packet of Lay's in America is available for just $2.50 USD. And all these chips and snacks are mostly in the range of $2 to $4 USD. So on one hand, you get this huge packet for $2.50, and on the other hand, this tiny packet for $6.50. Now, I think ladyfinger doesn't grow that much in America, maybe that's why it's so expensive. But in India, there is no such problem."

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‘That’s okra charging you a personality tax’ The video was shared with a caption that read, “Sach batana, ₹7200 mein bhindi ya itne mein toh fridge bhar jaata? We grow up eating bhindi as a basic everyday vegetable. In India, it’s just another sabzi. But in America, they fry it, pack it in a small bag, and suddenly it’s a premium snack on the shelf. 85 grams for $6.50. More expensive than Lays. That’s okra charging you a personality tax. Nobody told bhindi it could do this.”

Watch the clip here: