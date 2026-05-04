US woman compares Indian markets with American stores: ‘Chaos, colours, bargaining’ shape the experience

An American woman living in India has shared her experience of visiting a local market, comparing the lively atmosphere with the more structured shopping culture in the US. An American woman compared Indian markets with US stores, calling them chaotic, colourful and full of bargaining. (Instagram/iamkatiesharma)

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Taking to Instagram, Katie Sharma posted a video in which she documented a shopping trip on a hot day and highlighted everything from bargaining to street food.

In the video, Katie said, “It's 40 degrees out, let's go shopping. I went to the market, I got some food. Vibrant, energetic India. Traffic, crowded. I got two towels for 800 rupees. I don't think that's good. I don't know, I tried. Oh my god, pepper! And then Arunima, crockery glasses. We got 10,000 steps in. Let's stop for some paneer bread pakora. It costs less than a dollar, 90 rupees.”

(Also read: Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad)

‘Neither is better, they are just different’ Katie also detailed her observations in the caption of her post. She wrote, “The chaos, the colours, the bargaining… welcome to Indian market. Bargaining is common in India vs fixed prices in the U.S. Indian markets feel social and loud, while American stores are quieter and more individualistic. Indian markets often have separate specialty vendors, such as fruit wala, spice wala, linens and flowers. American grocery stores are usually indoors with AC, whereas Indian markets are often outdoor and open air. In the US, everything is labelled, branded and uniform looking. Indian markets stimulate every sense: colours, smells and sound. Neither is better, they are just two completely different experiences.”

Watch the clip here: