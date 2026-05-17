Alex Cooper expecting first baby with husband Matt Kaplan: What is couple's net worth?

Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy, announced that she and her husband, Matt Kaplan, are expecting their first child together. Alex Cooper and her husband Matt Kaplan are expecting their first child, as revealed through Instagram photos showcasing her baby bump and their love story that began during a 2020 Zoom call. (Instagram)

In a carousel of Instagram photos shared on May 17, showcasing her growing baby bump, she captioned it, "Our family."

In the charming images, Matt is seen sitting in a chair with his back to the camera while Alex, dressed in flowing white pants and a matching crop top, perches on the arm of the chair.

As Alex gently places a hand on her belly, her husband playfully rests a hand on her thigh, eliciting a smile from the podcaster.

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Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan's love story The love story of Alex and Matt began during a Zoom call in 2020. Initially, when they started dating, Alex kept their relationship a secret, referring to the Hollywood producer as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" until their engagement in 2023, when she finally disclosed his identity.

A year later, Alex and Matt exchanged vows in a modest beachside ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

"It was everything we wanted it to be," Alex, 31, shared with Vogue at that time. “It was emotional, heartfelt, and we tailored it to exactly how we always envisioned it.”