Who is Matt Kaplan, Alex Cooper's husband? Their relationship timeline

Alex Cooper has become one of the biggest voices in podcasting. She first launched her show Call Her Daddy in 2018 with Barstool Sports. Since then, her career has taken off. In 2021, she signed a $60 million solo deal with Spotify. Then, in August 2024, she signed a much bigger deal—$125 million—with SiriusXM to bring her show and media company to the radio giant.

Now, a new docuseries called Call Her Alex tells her story. It first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and will start streaming on Hulu on Tuesday, June 10. The two-part series follows Alex as she gets ready for her first live Call Her Daddy tour. But it’s not just about work. The show also shares a closer look at her personal life.

One emotional moment in the doc shows Alex opening up about her time in college at Boston University. She talks about her experience on the soccer team and says that her Division 1 coach sexually harassed her.

The documentary also focuses on her relationship with Matt Kaplan, who is now her husband and business partner.

“When you're filming a documentary, there is a level of exposure that I wasn't used to if you're seeing me in my kitchen and I'm not just doing it for TikTok,” Alex said during a Q&A at Tribeca, according to PEOPLE. “You're really seeing me in my life with my husband. I know you guys know how private Matt and I usually are, but I think this was a goal to show a little bit more.”

She added: “In the second episode, you will see parts of our vows from our wedding, which makes me cry every time.”

With the doc now streaming, fans—aka the Daddy Gang—are learning more about her personal life, including her marriage and past relationships.

Who is Matt Kaplan?

Matt Kaplan married Alex Cooper on April 6, 2024. They had their wedding in Riviera Maya, Mexico, after getting engaged in 2023.

Alex Cooper met the love of her life, Matt Kaplan, in a very modern way—on a Zoom call for work. That first meeting went so well, she gave him the nickname “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man.” After the call, they went out for dinner, and the connection was instant.

“I get into the car, we lock eyes,” Cooper shared in a “Call Her Daddy” episode in August 2020. “You know those people you meet immediately that it’s just like you feel like you’ve known each other for so long? We immediately vibed and it was just like we’re going to get along so well.”

Relationship timeline

Here’s a simple timeline of how their relationship grew over the years:

August 2020

Alex and Matt met on a business Zoom call. Afterward, they went on a dinner date and quickly bonded.

February 2021

On her podcast, Alex told listeners that “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” was now her boyfriend. She shared a sweet moment when she met him at the airport.

“He makes eye contact with me, and he just walks over to me,” Cooper shared. “It was a great moment … it was cool to be like ‘I made the right decision.’”

April 2023

Matt proposed at their home in Los Angeles with candles, music, and a scavenger hunt.

“When I came home that night, my entire house was covered in candles, lit all over, music playing, and a scavenger hunt leading to Matt proposing,” Cooper recalled to W Magazine in April 2023. “There was a computer and the screen said ‘play me.’ I played the video, and it was Matt wearing the same exact outfit that he wore on our first Zoom meeting together. He talked about our relationship and his love for me, and then he asked me to open the card sitting there and to follow the scavenger hunt around the house.”

“Matt is so creative and thoughtful. He knew I wanted it to be private,” she gushed on an episode of “Call Her Daddy” in April 2023.

June 2023

The couple announced their new company called Trending, focused on Gen Z. It combines their media work—including Call Her Daddy, ACE Entertainment, and The Unwell Network.

February 2024

Alex and Matt held a small pre-wedding ceremony with Matt’s grandmother.

“We had a little pre-wedding celebration with Matt’s 100 yr old grandma last night,” Cooper shared via Instagram. “She sadly won’t be able to travel to our wedding so we wanted to make her feel special and a part of everything sobbing love you grandmommy. The daddy gang loves you too you legend (yes she’s wearing Chd sweats).”

April 2024

Alex and Matt got married in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Their dogs, Harry and Bruce, were ring bearers. Her brother Grant officiated.

“For our families and closest friends to hear us verbalize our feelings toward one another in the most intimate setting felt electric,” Cooper told Vogue at the time. “As you will see in almost every photo, there were no dry eyes in sight. We will never forget that moment.”

June 2024 (Tribeca Q&A)

Alex spoke about opening up more in her new docuseries Call Her Alex, where she gives fans a closer look into her life with Matt.

"When you're filming a documentary, there is a level of exposure that I wasn't used to if you're seeing me in my kitchen and I'm not just doing it for TikTok," she shared during a Q&A at Tribeca, per PEOPLE. "You're really seeing me in my life with my husband. I know you guys know how private Matt and I usually are, but I think this was a goal to show a little bit more."

She added: “In the second episode, you will see parts of our vows from our wedding, which makes me cry every time.”

About Kaplan's work

Kaplan is a film producer and the CEO of Ace Entertainment. He’s best known for producing Netflix hits like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its spinoff XO, Kitty. He used to be president of Awesomeness Films and has built a strong career making young adult movies and shows.

Even though he’s from Los Angeles, Kaplan went to college on the East Coast. He graduated from Columbia University in New York City, where he studied film and played football as a quarterback for the Columbia Lions.

After school, Kaplan started out as an assistant and worked his way up to senior vice president at Lionsgate Films. In 2013, he started his own company, Chapter One Films, which had a deal with Blumhouse Productions. Now, along with running Ace Entertainment, he works with Alex on their Gen Z-focused media brand called Trending. The company aims to “elevate today’s voices and craft tomorrow’s stories” for the next generation.

Sources say Kaplan’s net worth is about $50 million, thanks to his work in movies, TV, and business. Alex Cooper’s net worth is a bit higher, estimated at $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.