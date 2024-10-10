Alex Cooper sees massive drop in followers as Trump calls her ‘dumber than Kamala' after Harris interview

Alex Cooper, podcaster and host of Call Her Daddy, came under fire for interviewing US Vice President Kamala Harris and making her renowned show “political”. Following Harris' appearance on her show, she faced the wrath of Republican presidential contender Donald Trump and her fans as she lost thousands of followers across several social media platforms. Alex Cooper, who clarified that Trump decline her offer to appear on the show, was blasted as “dumb” by the ex-President.

Cooper, who clarified that Trump decline her offer to appear on the show, was blasted as “dumb” by the ex-President. He mocked her saying that “the other one asking the question is dumber than Kamala.”

“She's a dummy…That is one dumb—That is one dumb woman. I'm sorry women, she's a dummy,” he added.

Alex Cooper loses thousands of followers after Harris interview

According to information gathered by Social Blade, a social media monitoring website, Cooper lost 3,302 followers on her podcast's Instagram account and 5,000 followers on her personal account after Harris's interview was posted on October 6, Newsweek reported.

Cooper saw a net loss of 4,083 across both accounts. As of October 8, she had acquired 2,500 followers on her personal account and 1,719 on her podcast account.

It's unclear if Cooper has ever seen a similar decline in followers after interviewing other guests as Social Blade tracking goes only far back to mid-September.

Also Read: ‘World’s worst influencer' refused to leave Florida home despite Hurricane Milton: Latest updates on her?

Cooper faced harsh criticism from fans and viewers shortly after the broadcast aired, with some calling her decision “propaganda.”

After she teased the portion of her new episode, one Instagram user wrote, “Unsubscribed and unfollowed.”

“Aaaand this is where I never watch again,” a second user wrote, while the third one said, “Ugh I used to love this podcast.”

Cooper was targetted for 'softball' questioning and avoiding two crucial issues -- Israel-Hamas War and the federal government's response to to Hurricane Helene.

Many fans even pledged to stop subscribing to her podcast, which is the largest podcasts in America.

Cooper subsequently posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram following the show's broadcast, stating that she "couldn't hit every policy" with Harris and that she instead decided to concentrate the discussion nearly entirely on women's problems.