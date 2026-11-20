Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Atlanta on Monday were surprised, and a little disgusted, when their luggage came out covered in a sticky brown substance. Many initially feared it was human faeces. However, the airline later clarified that the substance was liquefied peanut butter.

When did this happen?

Passengers on an American Airlines flight found their luggage covered in peanut butter (Representational image)

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The incident took place on Monday after passengers on American Airlines Flight 2609 from Miami arrived in Atlanta at around 8:30 pm, according to a New York Post report.

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After waiting for nearly two hours for their luggage, passengers found several bags coated in the brown substance at the baggage claim area.

How did the incident gain attention?

Passenger Derick McCallum shared a video of the incident on TikTok. The clip showed luggage being brought out at the airport, with several bags visibly covered in the substance.

"Now they're bringing the bags out. There is doo-doo on the bags," McCallum said in the video, which has garnered over a million views.

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{{^usCountry}} Another TikTok user, @crashrarri, described the substance as something resembling pudding. What did American Airlines say in response? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another TikTok user, @crashrarri, described the substance as something resembling pudding. What did American Airlines say in response? {{/usCountry}}

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American Airlines later clarified that the substance was not faeces but liquefied peanut butter. According to a statement provided to WSB-TV, the peanut butter had been inside a passenger's checked bag and leaked during the flight, covering other luggage.

“Unfortunately, a food item from a customer’s checked bag leaked during the flight, affecting several bags nearby,” American Airlines said in a statement to the New York Post.

It remains unclear how many bags were affected or what compensation passengers will receive. Reports said some passengers were left to clean their luggage themselves after the incident.