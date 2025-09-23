Barack and Michelle Obama spotted on Steven Spielberg’s $250 million superyacht in Italy

Former US President Barack Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama were spotted vacationing on Steven Spielberg’s superyacht, which is reportedly worth $250M. The couple’s appearance in Italy once again put a stop to their divorce rumours, which have been going on for the past few years. Barack and Michelle Obama were seen vacationing in Italy. (AFP, AP)

Michelle Obama was the first to arrive on board the yacht, where the filmmaker warmly greeted her, reported Page Six. After some time, the former president arrived with his security.

What did the couple wear?

Michelle Obama was seen sporting a Canadian tuxedo. She accessorised her look with sunglasses and platform sandals, reported the outlet. Later, the 61-year-old changed out of her outfit to have dinner with Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

As for the former president, he boarded the vessel after his wife. The 64-year-old was seen wearing a brown shirt and a pair of white pants. He complemented his look for the outing with a white hat.

This is among the few times the couple has been spotted together since their divorce rumours started floating on social media.

The couple shut down the speculations in an earlier episode of IMO, a podcast hosted by Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I've thought about quitting on my man. And we've had some really hard times and we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to," Michelle said to address rumours about their separation.

"She took me back!" Barack Obama said, laughing and adding, "It was touch and go for a while."

During the episode, Michelle's brother and co-host Craig Robinson said, “It's so nice to have you both in the same room together.” Michelle replied, "I know because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced."