Bill Clinton spotted with defibrillator at Hamptons airport as wife Hillary walks by his side

A recent scene from Hamptons airport involving Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, has sparked health concerns about the former US president. In a series of pictures captured at the airport, he was spotted exiting a plane with a defibrillator at tow. Former President Bill Clinton has a long history of heart problems. (Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

As seen in the photo, Clinton was dressed in a blue jacket and a tan hat, while Hillary was decked in a black sweatshirt over a two-piece outfit. They were being escorted by a security team. Reportedly, the former president was holidaying with his wife.

The power couple was seen carrying a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, reported DailyMail. According to the outlet, it is a “lightweight transport monitor and defibrillator.”

About Bill Clinton:

Bill Clinton was born William Jefferson Blythe III on August 19, 1946, in Hope, Arkansas, three months after his father died in an accident. Years later, in high school, he took the name of his stepfather, Roger Clinton.

The former president graduated from Georgetown University in 1968 and later received a law degree from Yale in 1973. He married Hillary Rodham in 1975, and the couple have a daughter, Chelsea. He served as the 42nd President of the United States from 1993 to 2001.

Clinton has a long history of health problems, having previously suffered a heart attack, which led to a bypass surgery in 2004.

Last year in December, the former politician had a health scare after he was admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. Prior to that, in 2021, he was admitted to a hospital for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. In another incident, the former commander-in-chief was spotted stumbling while walking on a New York City sidewalk.