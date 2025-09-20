CEO’s ‘aao ab laut chalen’ advice to Indians in US amid $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike

Radhika Gupta reacted to US President Donald Trump’s signing of a proclamation requiring companies seeking H-1B worker visas to pay a $100,000 yearly fee. In a LinkedIn post, the Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO shared words of hope for Indians working in the US, advising them to return to the country. Social media is abuzz with speculations about the $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike. (File Photo)

“I was fortunate to graduate in 2005, when H-1B norms were far more favorable in the US. But things changed quickly in 2008 during the financial crisis — many Indian students felt upset, lost, and stuck,” she recalled the chaos caused by the global financial crisis.

“Some eventually returned home, and years later, even those of us who still had the visa made the same choice. Today, we’ve built fulfilling lives here — with tremendous professional opportunities and the deeper joy of creating in our own country. Personally, I wouldn’t want to go back — at all,” she continued.

She posted, “So, if you’re on a US campus right now feeling shaken or disheartened, I know what that feels like. But remember: when one door closes, many others open back home. And India of 2025 is a far more exciting place than India of 2005 ever was,” adding, “Chin up. Aao, ab laut chalen!”

What did social media say?

Her post received varied responses from people. An individual commented, “The grass back home isn’t just greener, it’s growing startups, unicorns, and mangoes.” Another added, “Absolutely such an amazing point, Radhika Gupta... I came back home in March of this year .. Now working on so many startup ideas .. India is the place to be at this moment.”

A third expressed, “Beautifully shared. Many of us have lived through those crossroads and know how tough those choices were. But you are right... the India of today is full of opportunities and confidence that we could not even dream of back then. Sometimes when one path abroad closes, it opens up a whole new journey at home. Truly inspiring words.”

A fourth wrote, “After 25 years of my career, I feel I made the right decision to stay back in India. Well-travelled and made a lot of money working double shifts. My son went to the UK for studies after completing his degree. It was so hard to get a job without sponsorship. He struggled for six months, and then I asked him to come back to India. He found a job of his liking in a month and enjoys working. Students, don't get disappointed; study well and come back to India, and you will definitely get a job. Most importantly, you will have family support around you.”