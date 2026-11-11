Detroit officials investigate after two horses board a public bus

Transport officials in Detroit are investigating an unusual incident in which two horses were led onto a public bus before exiting through its rear doors. A video showing the incident has since gone viral on social media.

A Facebook user filmed two horses boarding a bus in Detroit. (Ellessia Drew/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident took place on Saturday, November 7, along Seven Mile Road near Strasburg Street in Detroit. The footage, filmed by Facebook user Ellessia Drew, shows two people leading a pair of saddled horses onto a Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) bus while it was stopped at a bus stop. The animals are seen walking through the bus before leaving through the rear entrance a few seconds later.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

CBS News confirmed through video metadata that the footage was genuine and not AI-generated.

Alexis Ware, deputy director of media relations for the Detroit mayor's office, also confirmed its authenticity. "It is a real video," Ware said in an email to Detroit Free Press. She added that DDOT had identified the bus driver. The city has launched an investigation and is expected to share further details on Thursday, November 12.

Detroit transport officials respond to horse incident

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} DDOT said it was aware of the incident and was taking steps to address it. The department said allowing the horses onto the bus was against its rules and could have created problems for passengers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DDOT said it was aware of the incident and was taking steps to address it. The department said allowing the horses onto the bus was against its rules and could have created problems for passengers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"We are taking appropriate steps to address this incident as it is not consistent with DDOT policy and potentially creates an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for our passengers," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The transport authority also clarified that its buses are not open to all animals. Under its rules, only service animals are permitted on board.

Witness describes horses struggling to board bus

Ellessia Drew, who was driving along Seven Mile Road on Saturday, recorded the unusual scene. She said she was surprised to see two people with horses near the bus.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The footage shows one of the riders appearing to speak to someone on board. The horses are then led towards the bus entrance. The driver can also be seen lowering the wheelchair ramp as the animals are brought on board.

Drew said the horses initially appeared reluctant to enter the vehicle.

"They tried to pull the horses on there. They wouldn't get on there at first because when he put the horses on there, I guess they got crazy because you saw how the bus was moving a little bit," she said, according to CBS News.

It remains unclear how many passengers were inside the bus when the incident occurred. Officials have also not established whether the horses were claimed to be service animals.

What are Detroit's rules for animals on public buses?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to DDOT's guidelines, service animals are permitted on public buses in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The department defines service animals as guide dogs, signal dogs or other animals individually trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities.

They must remain under the control of the person with a disability at all times. They are also not allowed to occupy passenger seats and must sit on the floor or on their handler's lap.

The two horses seen in the viral video occupied much of the bus aisle as they were led through the vehicle. DDOT has not yet provided further details about the circumstances surrounding their brief entry.