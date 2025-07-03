'Drone shot down 10 mins away': AI founder shares Soham Parekh’s Operation Sindoor guilt-trip texts

As the controversy around Soham Parekh deepens, a US-based AI startup founder has shared screenshots of his conversations with the Indian techie, claiming that he used tensions between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor to emotionally manipulate him. Leaping AI founder Arkadiy Telegin took to X to reveal messages exchanged with Soham Parekh.(X/@akyshnik)

Leaping AI founder Arkadiy Telegin took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal messages exchanged with Parekh. He said that the techie guilt-tripped him for taking too long on pull requests while the latter claimed to be caught in the middle of a conflict zone.

“Soham used to guilt-trip me for being slow on PRs when the India-Pakistan thing was going on, all while he was in Mumbai. The next person should hire him for the Chief Intelligence Officer role,” Telegin wrote.

Take a look at the post here:

In the screenshots, dated during the peak of Operation Sindoor, Parekh messaged Telegin at 2.29 AM saying, “Drone shot down 10 minutes away.” Telegin, appearing alarmed, asked if Parekh was okay. Parekh replied that a building near his home had been damaged.

Telegin’s post was met with a mix of concern and criticism. One user accused him of seeking “cheap labour,” to which the founder responded by saying he had offered Parekh a compensation package ranging from $150,000 to $200,000, along with equity in the company.

Multiple startup CEOs have now come forward to accuse Parekh of moonlighting across several firms. Flo Crivello, founder and CEO of Lindy, said, “Holy sh*t. We hired this guy a week ago. Fired this morning. He did so incredibly well in interviews, must have a lot of training. Careful out there.”

Others, including Antimetal CEO Matthew Parkhurst, Fleet AI co-founder Nicolai Ouporov and Mosaic founder Adish Jain, confirmed Parekh had worked at their companies simultaneously and impressed during interviews.