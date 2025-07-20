Elon Musk uses viral Coldplay concert photo to mock Sam Altman: ‘Viva la vida’

After a video of Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon embracing HR chief Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert went viral, the awkward moment turned into a full-blown internet meme. Now, everyone’s jumping in with their own jokes, including the world's richest man, Elon Musk. Elon Musk used the now infamous photo of the two co-workers to target his former OpenAI collaborator Sam Altman.(X/ElonMusk)

Musk used the now-infamous photo of the two co-workers to target his former OpenAI collaborator, Sam Altman. The relationship between the two tech titans has soured over the years, and Musk has hit out at Altman several times.

This time, the Tesla CEO chose to use the “Coldplaygate" photo to mock Sam Altman's collaboration with former Apple designer Jony Ive. Musk even captioned the post “Viva la Vida,” a reference to Coldplay’s hit song.

The two are working together to create what Altman describes as “a family of devices that would let people use AI to create all sorts of wonderful things,” enabled by “magic intelligence in the cloud.”

All about ColdplayGate?

During Coldplay's Boston stop on their Music of the Spheres world tour July 16, frontman Chris Martin provided commentary as a concert camera panned to a couple embracing. However, as soon as the pair realised they were on camera, the woman hid her face and the man ducked down.

“Come on, you're OK! Uh oh. Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy,” Martin quipped in the viral clip.

The two were later identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his HR chief Kristin Cabot. Byron is married to a New York educator and has two children with her while Cabot is married to the CEO of a Massachusetts-based rum company.