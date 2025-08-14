Eminem responds to ‘no word in English rhymes with silver’ challenge on X, leaves fans gushing: 'GOAT still got it'

There’s no word in English that rhymes with “silver": this is a claim that has been shared on the internet many times, but this week, rapper Eminem decided to prove it wrong in spectacular fashion. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was challenged by a X user to come up with rhyming words for silver.(AP)

The rap legend is known for his intricate rhyme schemes and knack for bending words. He often twists pronunciation to force connections other writers would never see. The rapper is known to make “unrhymeable” words rhyme, and this time was no different.

On August 11, the account @UberFacts posted on X “There’s no word in English that rhymes with ‘silver.’” Another user jumped in to tag Eminem, writing: “@Eminem you have 24 hours!”

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, didn’t need that much time, and quickly delivered a long list of slant rhymes for “silver” in a single post.

“Silver pilfer kill fer Gilbert's still hurts steel shirts Bill Burr milf word off kilter no filter chill brrrr feel burn still slur will stir Trent Dilfer Val Kilmer Still third shield her he'll squirt Steven Spielberg Lil twerp Wilshire She'll purr Kill birds milk curd feel worth Real nerd Stans documentary I liked your film sir.”

Eminem’s response racked up thousands of likes and retweets within hours, with fans astonished at his reply. "I just tried this with AI, safe to say Eminem is the goat. I am sure he will make this sound good," remarked one of them.

Another hailed the rapper, saying, "Eminem can make any word rhyme with any other word."

While some called on users to frequently pose just challenges to see the rapper's abilities in action more often, others asked the rapper to record a freestyle rap video in response.